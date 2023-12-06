Hindustan Zinc dividend 2023: Vedanta subsidiary company Hindustan Zinc Limited has declared ₹6 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The board of directors of the metal company approved this 300 per cent interim dividend proposal after passing a resolution in its meeting on Wednesday. The company has already fixed dividend record date on 14th December 2023. This would be the fourth occasion when Hindustan Zinc shares will trade ex-dividend in 2023. Hindustan Zinc shares have already traded ex-dividend in January, March and July 2023.

Hindustan Zinc dividend 2023 details

Informing Indian stock market bourses about ₹6 per share interim dividend, Hindustan Zinc Ltd said, "In continuation to our letter dated December 03, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, December 06, 2023 have approved 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share i.e. 300% on face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2023-24 amounting to Rs. 2535.19 Crores."

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date

The company board has already declared record date for interim dividend on 14th December 2023.

Earlier, Hindustan Zinc Ltd had informed Indian exchanges about dividend record date citing, "The record date for eligibility of second interim dividend if any for the FY 2023-24 has been fixed on 14th December 2023."

Hindustan Zinc dividend history

As per the information available on BSE website, this is fourth dividend announced by the Vedanta subsidiary company. on 30th January 2023, Hindustan Zinc shares traded ex-dividend for finalising eligible shareholders for payment of ₹13 per share interim dividend. On 29th March 2023, Hindustan Zinc share traded ex-dividend again for payment of ₹26 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

Later, on 14th July 2023, metal company once again traded ex-dividend for payment of first interim dividend of ₹7 per share in the financial year 2023-24. So, net dividend given by Hindustan Zinc Ltd in 2023 is ₹52 ( ₹13 + ₹26 + ₹7 + ₹6).

