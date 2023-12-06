Hindustan Zinc dividend: Vedanta subsidiary declares ₹6 per share dividend. Fourth in 2023
Hindustan Zinc dividend 2023: The board of directors of the metal company declared 300% interim dividend after passing a resolution on Wednesday
Hindustan Zinc dividend 2023: Vedanta subsidiary company Hindustan Zinc Limited has declared ₹6 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The board of directors of the metal company approved this 300 per cent interim dividend proposal after passing a resolution in its meeting on Wednesday. The company has already fixed dividend record date on 14th December 2023. This would be the fourth occasion when Hindustan Zinc shares will trade ex-dividend in 2023. Hindustan Zinc shares have already traded ex-dividend in January, March and July 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started