Hindustan Zinc dividend: Vedanta subsidiary yields 23.5% in FY23. Beats mutual funds, PPF, EPF, bank FD return4 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc dividend: Vedanta subsidiary company has declared total interim dividend of ₹75.50 per share in FY23
Hindustan Zinc dividend: The Vedanta subsidiary recently announced ₹26 per share fourth interim dividend for its shareholders in the financial year 2022-23. After announcement of this fourth interim dividend, Hindustan Zinc dividend record date was also fixed on 29th March 2023. This means, the dividend stock's net dividend declared in FY23 is ₹75.50 per share and dividend yield in FY23 is around 23.50 per cent, which is much higher than the PPF interest rate, EPF interest rate and bank fixed deposit (FD) return.
