Hindustan Zinc dividend history

As per the information available on BSE's official website — bseindia.com, Hindustan Zinc has declared interim dividend to its shareholders on four occasions. It first traded ex-dividend stock on 20th July 2022 for payment of ₹21 interim dividend per equity share to its eligible shareholders. Later, it traded ex-dividend stock on 23rd November 2022 for payment of ₹15.50 per share interim dividend to its eligible shareholders. On 30th January 2023, the Vedanta subsidiary stock traded ex-dividend stock for payment of ₹13 per share interim dividend.