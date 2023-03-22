Hindustan Zinc dividend: Vedanta to earn ₹7,132 crore, LIC to get ₹296 crore3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc has announced ₹26 per share interim dividend to its eligible shareholders
One of the dividend stocks in India, Hindustan Zinc Ltd announced fourth interim dividend in FY23 on Tuesday. The board of directors of the state-owned company declared ₹26 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The company has already fixed record date for finalising the eligible shareholder for interim dividend payment on 29th March 2023. From this ₹26 per share interim dividend, a big number of its shareholders are going to benefit directly as dividends are directly transferred into the bank account of company's shareholders.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×