Hindustan Zinc dividend: Vedanta to earn 7,132 crore, LIC to get 296 crore

On Tuesday, the board of directors of Hindustan Zinc declared fourth interim dividend in FY23 for its shareholders citing, "In continuation to our letter dated March 16, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, (“Listing Regulations") read with Part A of Schedule III, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on March 21, 2023 have approved Fourth interim dividend of Rs. 26/- per equity share i.e. 1300 % on face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to Rs. 10985.83 Crores."