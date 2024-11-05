Hindustan Zinc FPO: Govt to sell 2.5% in Vedanta subsidiary to raise over ₹5,000 crore; Check floor price, key dates

  • Hindustan Zinc FPO to open tomorrow: Govt to sell 2.5% in Vedanta subsidiary to raise over 5,000 crore at floor price

Nikita Prasad
Published5 Nov 2024, 07:51 PM IST
File picture of Hindustan Zinc. Photo: Mint
File picture of Hindustan Zinc. Photo: Mint

The government will sell up to 2.5 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc at a floor price of 505 per share through an offer for sale (OFS).

The stake sale would fetch over 5,000 crore at the floor price.

The two-day OFS opens for institutional bidders on Wednesday and for retail investors on Thursday.

"Offer for sale in Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) opens tomorrow (Wednesday) for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Thursday, 7th November. Government will divest 1.25 per cent equity with an additional 1.25 per cent as greenshoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X.

The government is selling over 5.28 crore shares, or 1.25 per cent stake, with a greenshoe option to retain additional subscription of similar amount.

The floor price is at a discount of 9.7 per cent over Tuesday's closing price of 559.45.

Shares of HZL closed at 559.45, up 2.99 per cent over previous close on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHindustan Zinc FPO: Govt to sell 2.5% in Vedanta subsidiary to raise over ₹5,000 crore; Check floor price, key dates

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

152.30
03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.35 (3.64%)

Bharat Electronics share price

286.15
03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
2.1 (0.74%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

257.80
03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
5.05 (2%)

State Bank Of India share price

849.20
03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
19.35 (2.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,320.80
03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
44.1 (3.45%)

National Aluminium Company share price

235.00
03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
4.2 (1.82%)

Gillette India share price

10,519.05
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
116.1 (1.12%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,332.50
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
12.85 (0.97%)
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,548.10
03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-82.6 (-5.07%)

Torrent Power share price

1,708.00
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-88.75 (-4.94%)

PB Fintech share price

1,640.20
03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-72.55 (-4.24%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,180.70
03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-179.4 (-4.11%)
More from Top Losers

HFCL share price

127.85
03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
8.5 (7.12%)

Jindal Saw share price

326.10
03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
16.15 (5.21%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

1,014.65
03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
49.25 (5.1%)

Oil India share price

495.45
03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
23 (4.87%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.00-160.00
    Chennai
    80,261.00-160.00
    Delhi
    80,413.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.