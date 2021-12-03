Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hindustan Zinc board to consider interim dividend next week

Hindustan Zinc board to consider interim dividend next week

Hindustan Zinc shares have surged over 39% this year
1 min read . 07:45 AM IST Livemint

  • Hindustan Zinc said that the record date for eligibility of interim dividend, if any, so declared will be December 15

Hindustan Zinc on Friday informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, December 07, 2021 to consider and approve interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2021-22. The company further added that the record date for eligibility of interim dividend, if any, so declared will be December 15, 2021.

The mining company in August had said its board meeting scheduled to consider interim dividend for FY2021-22 was deferred. The company did not give the reason for the deferment of the meeting. 

Hindustan Zinc is a leading zinc-lead miner. The company is subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd which owns a 64.9% stake in the company while the Centre retains a 29.5% stake.

Driven by recovery in metal prices and lower effective tax sequentially, Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc reported a 3.9% rise in its net profit to 2,017 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of 1,940 crore in the year-ago period. 

The revenue from operations in July-September 2021 increased to 5,958 crore, from 5,533 crore in the year-ago period. Its total expenses during the quarter increased to 3,571 crore, as against 3,428 crore in the year-ago period.

