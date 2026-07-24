Subscribe

Hindustan Zinc Q1 results 2026: Net profit of PSU stock more than doubles to ₹5,469 crore, revenue surges 72%

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta subsidiary, reported a Q1 2026 net profit of 5,469 crore, up 145% from 2,234 crore last year. Revenue from operations rose 72% to 13,033 crore, compared to 7,591 crore in the previous year.

Pranati Deva
Updated24 Jul 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Hindustan Zinc Q1 results 2026
Hindustan Zinc Q1 results 2026(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Hindustan Zinc Q1 results 2026: Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc announced its earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 on Friday, July 24, during market hours. It posted a consolidated net profit of 5,469 crore, surging 145% from 2,234 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations jumped around 72% to 13,033 crore as against 7,591 crore in the year-ago period. Operating margin expanded sharply to 52% from 38% a year ago, supported by improved cost management and favourable metal prices.

Hindustan Zinc's EBITDA nearly doubled to 8,050 crore in the June quarter from 3,859 crore a year ago, driven by strong operating performance. The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 58.56%, compared with 49.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the robust quarterly performance, Hindustan Zinc shares remained under pressure. The PSU stock was trading 0.75% lower at 527.15 and continued to stay in the red after the company announced its June-quarter results.

Segment-wise performance

The Zinc, Lead and Silver segment remained the key earnings driver during the quarter. Revenue from the Zinc and Lead business increased to 9,146 crore from 6,116 crore a year earlier, while Silver revenue jumped to 3,839 crore from 1,426 crore. As a result, the segment's earnings rose to 7,173 crore, compared with 2,967 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company added that all material expenses pertain to the Zinc, Lead and Silver segment.

Advertisement

The Wind Energy segment reported revenue of 48 crore, largely unchanged from 49 crore in the year-ago period. Segment earnings stood at 27 crore, compared with 29 crore a year earlier.

Dividend: Earlier, the Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of 11 per equity share (face value 2 each), translating into a total payout of 4,648 crore. The record date for the dividend was April 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

Hindustan ZincIndian Stock MarketQ1 ResultsStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsHindustan Zinc Q1 results 2026: Net profit of PSU stock more than doubles to ₹5,469 crore, revenue surges 72%
Advertisement
Read Next Story