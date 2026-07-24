Hindustan Zinc Q1 results 2026: Net profit of PSU stock more than doubles to ₹5,469 crore, revenue surges 72%

Hindustan Zinc Q1 results 2026: Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc announced its earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 on Friday, July 24, during market hours. It posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5,469 crore, surging 145% from ₹2,234 crore in the same period last year.
Meanwhile, its revenue from operations jumped around 72% to ₹13,033 crore as against ₹7,591 crore in the year-ago period. Operating margin expanded sharply to 52% from 38% a year ago, supported by improved cost management and favourable metal prices.
Hindustan Zinc's EBITDA nearly doubled to ₹8,050 crore in the June quarter from ₹3,859 crore a year ago, driven by strong operating performance. The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 58.56%, compared with 49.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.
Despite the robust quarterly performance, Hindustan Zinc shares remained under pressure. The PSU stock was trading 0.75% lower at ₹527.15 and continued to stay in the red after the company announced its June-quarter results.
The Zinc, Lead and Silver segment remained the key earnings driver during the quarter. Revenue from the Zinc and Lead business increased to ₹9,146 crore from ₹6,116 crore a year earlier, while Silver revenue jumped to ₹3,839 crore from ₹1,426 crore. As a result, the segment's earnings rose to ₹7,173 crore, compared with ₹2,967 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company added that all material expenses pertain to the Zinc, Lead and Silver segment.
The Wind Energy segment reported revenue of ₹48 crore, largely unchanged from ₹49 crore in the year-ago period. Segment earnings stood at ₹27 crore, compared with ₹29 crore a year earlier.
Dividend: Earlier, the Board of Directors had declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share (face value ₹2 each), translating into a total payout of ₹4,648 crore. The record date for the dividend was April 30, 2026.
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