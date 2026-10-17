Hindustan Zinc Q2 results 2026: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta firm to report earnings next week - Preview, dividend history

Hindustan Zinc is expected to report stronger production and year-on-year earnings growth in Q2FY27, though higher input costs may raise production expenses. The company has paid 11 per share in dividends over the past year. Its results are scheduled for announcement in October 2026.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published17 Oct 2026, 06:19 PM IST
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Hindustan Zinc Q2 result: What to expect from Vedanta Group firm? (AI image for representational purpose)
Hindustan Zinc Q2 result: What to expect from Vedanta Group firm? (AI image for representational purpose)

Hindustan Zinc Q2 results: Shares of Vedanta Group-firm Hindustan Zinc will remain in focus next week due to the announcement of their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. The world’s largest integrated zinc producer is set to report better production than the previous quarter.

Hindustan Zinc has announced an equity dividend of 11 per share over the last one year. The silver producer had announced 11 per equity share dividend in April this year. Here are all the details about Hindustan Zinc Q2 results, expectations and dividend history.

Hindustan Zinc Q2 results preview

One of the world’s largest silver producers, Hindustan Zinc, is likely to report positive earnings supported by silver and lead prices. However, the cost of production (CoP) is likely to increase on a quarterly basis driven by input cost inflation, according to the Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) report.

The brokerage highlighted that production is likely to improve during the quarter under review. Hindustan Zinc’s reported profit after tax is likely to increase by 106% on a yearly basis during Q2FY27 and net sales may see double digit growth.

Hindustan Zinc dividend history

The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group’s subsidiary announced a total of 11 per equity share dividend with a face value of 2 each. Its dividend yield stood at 2.04%.

Hindustan Zinc Q2 results date

The metal giant is set to announce second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27 on Monday, October 19. “The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 19, 2026, inter‐alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026,” read the BSE filing released earlier.

Hindustan Zinc share price trend

The metal stock closed 1.87% higher at 540 per share on BSE on Friday, OCtober 16. The stock has surged 3.44% in three months, but has declined 8.85% in six months. Hindustan Zinc has delivered moderate 6.59% return in one year, 5.76% return in two years and around 67.86% return in three years.

Hindustan ZincQ2 Results
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