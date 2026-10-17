Hindustan Zinc Q2 results 2026: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta firm to report earnings next week - Preview, dividend history

Hindustan Zinc Q2 results: Shares of Vedanta Group-firm Hindustan Zinc will remain in focus next week due to the announcement of their second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27. The world’s largest integrated zinc producer is set to report better production than the previous quarter.

Hindustan Zinc has announced an equity dividend of ₹11 per share over the last one year. The silver producer had announced ₹11 per equity share dividend in April this year. Here are all the details about Hindustan Zinc Q2 results, expectations and dividend history.

Hindustan Zinc Q2 results preview One of the world’s largest silver producers, Hindustan Zinc, is likely to report positive earnings supported by silver and lead prices. However, the cost of production (CoP) is likely to increase on a quarterly basis driven by input cost inflation, according to the Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) report.

The brokerage highlighted that production is likely to improve during the quarter under review. Hindustan Zinc’s reported profit after tax is likely to increase by 106% on a yearly basis during Q2FY27 and net sales may see double digit growth.

Hindustan Zinc dividend history The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group’s subsidiary announced a total of ₹11 per equity share dividend with a face value of ₹2 each. Its dividend yield stood at 2.04%.

Hindustan Zinc Q2 results date The metal giant is set to announce second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27 on Monday, October 19. “The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 19, 2026, inter‐alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026,” read the BSE filing released earlier.