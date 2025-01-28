PSU firm Hindustan Zinc announced its December quarter (Q3FY25) results on Tuesday, January 28. The company posted a net profit of ₹2,678 crore, up 32 percent as against ₹2,028 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, its profit rose 15 percent from ₹2,327 crore in the September quarter.
Meanwhile, its total income also jumped over 16 percent to ₹8,832 crore from ₹7,606 crore in the year-ago period. On a QoQ basis, it increased 3.6 percent from ₹8,522 crore in Q2FY25.
EBITDA for the third quarter improved 27 percent YoY to ₹4,460 crore. Margins during the same period improved to 54 percent against 49.8 percent in the year-ago period.
Post the earnings announcement, the stock rose over 2 percent to its day's high of ₹461.00.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.