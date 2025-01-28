Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results: Net profit rises 32% YoY to ₹2,678 crore, total income up 16%

PSU firm Hindustan Zinc announced its December quarter (Q3FY25) results on Tuesday, January 28. The company posted a net profit of ₹2,678 crore, up 32 percent as against ₹2,028 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, its profit rose 15 percent from ₹2,327 crore in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, its total income also jumped over 16 percent to ₹8,832 crore from ₹7,606 crore in the year-ago period. On a QoQ basis, it increased 3.6 percent from ₹8,522 crore in Q2FY25.

EBITDA for the third quarter improved 27 percent YoY to ₹4,460 crore. Margins during the same period improved to 54 percent against 49.8 percent in the year-ago period.