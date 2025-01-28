Mint Market

Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results: Net profit rises 32% YoY to ₹2,678 crore, total income up 16%

Hindustan Zinc reported a net profit of 2,678 crore for Q3FY25, marking a 32% increase from 2,028 crore a year earlier. Total income rose over 16% to 8,832 crore compared to 7,606 crore in the same period last year.

Pranati Deva
Published28 Jan 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results: Net profit rises 32% YoY to ₹2,678 crore, total income up 16%(Pixabay)

PSU firm Hindustan Zinc announced its December quarter (Q3FY25) results on Tuesday, January 28. The company posted a net profit of 2,678 crore, up 32 percent as against 2,028 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, its profit rose 15 percent from 2,327 crore in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, its total income also jumped over 16 percent to 8,832 crore from 7,606 crore in the year-ago period. On a QoQ basis, it increased 3.6 percent from 8,522 crore in Q2FY25.

Advertisement

EBITDA for the third quarter improved 27 percent YoY to 4,460 crore. Margins during the same period improved to 54 percent against 49.8 percent in the year-ago period.

Post the earnings announcement, the stock rose over 2 percent to its day's high of 461.00.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHindustan Zinc Q3 Results: Net profit rises 32% YoY to ₹2,678 crore, total income up 16%
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 02:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts