Hindustan Zinc needs timely expansions to refuel volume growth
SummaryHindustan Zinc Q4FY25 results may have exceeded expectations, but the outlook is hardly encouraging. The company’s growth trajectory appears to be fully priced in, and now hinges on meaningful volume additions
Hindustan Zinc Ltd's (HZL) muted FY26 guidance overshadowed its robust March quarter result (Q4FY25). It beat consensus estimates on select parameters with consolidated revenue at a multi-quarter high of ₹9,087 crore, rising 20% year-on-year.