Hindustan Zinc needs timely expansions to refuel volume growth

Further, HZL's long-term expansion plans are facing hiccups with the first phase expected only in FY28; the near-term projects also see some delays. Commissioning of the Debari roaster plant, an intermediate stage for converting zinc ore into metal, is expected by mid-Q1FY26 against the earlier schedule of February. The smelter debottlenecking initiatives at Dariba and Chanderiya are expected to be completed by Q2 and Q3 of FY26, respectively.