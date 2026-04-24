Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results 2026: Net profit soars around 68% to ₹5,033 crore; first interim dividend of ₹11 declared

Hindustan Zinc Q4 results: Vedanta subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, announced its fourth quarter and financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26) results during market hours on Friday, April 23, along with the declaration of the first interim dividend.
The company reported a strong financial performance, with net profit surging 67.6% to ₹5,033 crore in the March quarter from ₹3,003 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue also grew 43.8% to ₹12,692 crore in the quarter under review as compared to ₹8,829 crore in the same period last year, reflecting robust business momentum.
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter rose sharply by around 60% year-on-year to ₹7,706 crore. EBITDA margins expanded by 390 basis points to 56.9%, compared to 53% in the corresponding period last year.
The company announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share along with its Q4 results.
"Declaration of the first interim dividend of Rs. 11/- per equity share i.e. 550 % on the face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2026-27, amounting to Rs. 4648 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of the first interim dividend is being fixed as Thursday, April 30, 2026," the company said in its exchange filing.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc declined 3% to ₹574.15 on BSE, even as the stock has gained about 17% over the past one month.
Operationally, the company delivered record performance, achieving its highest-ever quarterly mined metal production at 315 kt and refined metal production at 282 kt. The company also informed that Silver production rose 11% quarter-on-quarter, driven by higher lead output. Cost efficiency also improved significantly, with zinc production cost declining to $994 per ton, marking a 16-quarter low, supported by increased domestic coal usage in power generation.
For the full year FY26, mined metal production stood at 1,052 KT. The company is focusing on expanding its smelting capacity to 1.1 million tonnes to drive future growth. On the sustainability front, renewable energy contribution in the power mix increased to 15% during the fourth quarter.
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