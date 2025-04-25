Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results: Vedanta-owned zinc producer’s net profit rises 47% to ₹3,003 crore, revenue up 20% YoY

Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results:

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 47.3 increase in consolidated net profit at ₹3,003 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,038 crore in the year-ago period.

Income of the company during the latest January-March quarter increased to ₹9,314 crore from ₹7,822 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

In a statement the company said that it was its "best-ever fourth quarter profit after tax of ₹3,003 crore, up 47 per cent Y-o-Y".

"As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, we aim to meet rising domestic demand while maintaining our position as one of the lowest-cost producers globally and most resilient producers in the industry," company's Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.