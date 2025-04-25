Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results: Vedanta-owned zinc producer’s net profit rises 47% to ₹3,003 crore, revenue up 20% YoY

Nikita Prasad
Published25 Apr 2025, 03:08 PM IST
The FY23 and FY24 earnings per share estimates remain largely unchanged.
The FY23 and FY24 earnings per share estimates remain largely unchanged.

Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results:

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 47.3 increase in consolidated net profit at 3,003 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of 2,038 crore in the year-ago period.

Income of the company during the latest January-March quarter increased to 9,314 crore from 7,822 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

In a statement the company said that it was its "best-ever fourth quarter profit after tax of 3,003 crore, up 47 per cent Y-o-Y".

"As the world's largest integrated zinc producer, we aim to meet rising domestic demand while maintaining our position as one of the lowest-cost producers globally and most resilient producers in the industry," company's Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

HZL's Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Modi said despite the global uncertainties, including recent market volatility from the ongoing trade 

