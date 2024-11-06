Hello User
Hindustan Zinc share price declines 7.5%. Offer for sale for 2.5% stake sale by government starts today

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Hindustan Zinc share price declined more than 7.% in the morning trades on Wednesday. Offer for sale for 2.5% stake sale by the government starts today.

Stock Market Today : Hindustan Zinc share price declines as OFS by the government for 2.5% stake sale starts today

Stock Market Today: Hindustan Zinc share price declined more than 7% in the morning trades on Wednesday. Offer for sale for 2.5% stake sale by the government starts today. The floor price set by the government is almost 10% lower than the previous close

Hindustan Zinc share price opened at 520.85 on the BSE on Thursday. almost 7 percent lower than the previous closing price of 559.45. The Hindustan Zinc share price thereafter dipped further lower to 515.90, losing more than 7.5%

The Government of India is selling 2.5% stake through the offer for sale , the floor price for which has been set at 505, which is almost 10% lower than closing price of Hindustan Zinc shares of 559.75 on Tuesday.

The Government has proposed to divest 5.28 crore shares with a face value of 2 each (1.25% equity), representing 1.25% stake, an equivalent amount available as a green shoe option.

While the Offer for sale in Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL)has opened today (Wednesday) for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Thursday, 7th November.

Government is likely to fetch more than 5000 crore through the stake sale.

During the Recent Q2 results Hindustan Zinc had seen is mined metal production of 256 kt, rise 2% y-o-y while refined metal production was at 262 kt, up 8% y-o-y and flat sequentially in line with plant availability

The Zinc Cost of production declined 6% year on year and 3% sequentially to $1,071 a tonne on account of higher volume & better acid realisations. Other factors include better linkage coal availability, operational efficiencies and softened coal and input commodity prices.

Revenue for Hindustan Zinc during Q2 were up 22% y-o-y on account of better metal & silver volumes and zinc & silver prices. A strong dollar also supported though was marginally offset by lower lead prices. It is up 2% q-o-q on account of better lead & silver volumes, partly offset by lower zinc volume and metal prices

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation grew 33% y-o-y and 6% sequentially in line with the revenue from operations and supported by the lower cost of production. Consolidated net profit thereby also increased 38% y-o-y and 2% sequentially.

The analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the performance was largely in line with their estimates. The company continues to focus on improving production with tight cost control. MOFSL has retained the earnings estimates and expect Hindustan Zinc to maintain its focus on profitability.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
