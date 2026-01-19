Hindustan Zinc share price dips after Q3 results 2026. Opportunity for bottom fishing?

Hindustan Zinc's share price dipped after hitting its intraday high level during the trading session on Monday, 19 January 2026, post the company's October to December quarter results announcement for the financial year ending 2025-26.

Shares of the mining giant closed lower after hitting its intraday high of ₹667.35 apiece after the company's third-quarter results announcement on Monday.

NSE filing showed that Hindustan Zinc recorded a 46% jump in its consolidated net profits to ₹3,916 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to ₹2,678 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated financial statement also showed that the mining company's total revenue from core operations surged 27% to ₹10,980 crore in the third quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹8,614 crore in the same period a year ago.

Income from the company's Zinc, Lead and Silver mining operations contributed the most to the rise in revenue from core operations for the third quarter.

What's next for Hindustan Zinc? Stock market expert indicated that Hindustan Zinc’s third-quarter results underscore the strength, resilience, and long-term sustainability of its business model. With the backdrop of an EBITDA growth at 34% YoY, and the increasing quarterly profits, the mining major's structural cost advantages have made it one of the world's lowest-cost zinc producers.

Anshul Jain, the Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said that the zinc cost of production dropping to $940/tonne is due to the success of efficiency initiatives, higher captive coal usage, improved by-product realisations, and operational excellence, which provide a margin buffer during commodity downcycles.

“Looking ahead, ongoing debottlenecking, brownfield expansions, and strategic diversification into silver and critical minerals position Hindustan Zinc to benefit from long-term structural demand driven by energy transition, electrification, and infrastructure growth,” said the stock market expert.

Should you buy Hindustan Zinc? Anshul Jain, the Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said that Hindustan Zinc shares broke out 60-week rectangle above ₹564 zone, confirming strong trend in the market.

“After breaking out of a 60-week rectangle above 564, Hindustan Zinc Limited has nearly achieved its measured target at 677.95, confirming strong trend follow-through. However, price is now stretched away from the 50-day EMA, indicating short-term extension rather than fresh momentum readiness. This makes a phase of consolidation or time correction necessary for daily and weekly moving averages to catch up and reset risk–reward,” said the stock market expert.

Jain said that the shares of Hindustan Zinc need to cross and sustain above the ₹677.95 mark, and after this, the upside for the stock stands in the range of ₹760 to 765.

“Volume behaviour suggests participation remains intact, but upside traction has slowed near target completion. For momentum to reaccelerate and negate consolidation risks, the stock must decisively breach and sustain above 677.95. If that occurs, the next upside projection opens toward the 760 to 765 zone. Until then, sideways action should be treated as healthy digestion, not trend failure,” said Anshul Jain.

Hindustan Zinc share price trend Hindustan Zinc shares closed 3.53% higher at ₹660.25 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹637.75 at the previous market close, according to NSE data. The company announced its Q3 results on 19 January 2026.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc have given stock market investors more than 120% returns in the last five years and over 74% returns in the last three-year period, NSE data shows. The company's shares have risen 44.52% in the last one-year period.

The company's stock has risen 12.14% in the last one-month period, and the shares are trading 5.09% higher in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Hindustan Zinc shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹670.95 on 14 January 2026, while the 52-week low level was at ₹378.15 on 3 March 2025, NSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹2.78 trillion as of the market close on Monday, 19 January 2026.

