Hindustan Zinc share price gains in volatile markets on fund raising plans: partners for Green Energy capacity expansion

Stock Market Today: Hindustan Zinc Ltd share price gained during the intraday trades on Tuesday, on a day when markets remains volatile and benchmark indices corrected up to 0.5%. Hindustan Zinc announced fund raising plans and a partnership for Green Energy capacity expansion

Hindustan Zinc fund raise plans Hindustan Zinc had announced Outcome of the Meeting of Committee of Directors held on Monday, March 10, 2025. The Board approved approved the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to ₹500 Crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | Multibagger stock Hitachi Energy dips 4% post launch of QIP

Hindustan Zinc partners for Green energy capacity Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday also announced plans to strengthen partnership with Serentica Renewables and, augment RE Power to 530 MW. Hindustan Zinc has previously signed power delivery agreements to source 450 MW round-the-clock renewable power from Serentica. The augmented capacity will total to 70% of Hindustan Zinc’s overall power requirements

Hindustan Zinc said that the first flow of renewable power from existing power delivery agreement initiated

Also Read | Why are experts bullish on power stocks despite stock market crash?

Hindustan Zinc share price movement Hindustan Zinc share price opened at ₹421.55 on the BSE on Tuesday. The opening pice was was slightly lower than the previous days closing price of ₹426.70 for the Hindustan Zinc share price. The Hindustan Zinc share price thereafter rebounded well and went to intraday highs of ₹431.80, Hindustan Zinc share price though volatile however traded close to the levels. Hindustan Zinc share price gained despite falling markets. Led by due to weak global cues, the benchmark indices had corrected nearly 0.5% on Tuesdays, before they saw recovery during intraday trades

Advertisement

The Hindustan Zinc share price though is significantly down from highs seen in May last year and Hindustan Zinc share price also is down 4% year to date with correction in the markets. However Hindustan Zinc share price has rebounded 7% in last 5 days.

The Hindustan Zinc share price has also risen more than 200% in last 5 year and given Multibagger returns to investors.