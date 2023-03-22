Hindustan Zinc share price jumps 5% after announcement of 1300% dividend2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 04:15 PM IST
This takes the Anil Agarwal-led Hindustan Zinc's total payout to shareholders at a record ₹32,000 crore this fiscal, making it among the top-dividend payers in India
The stock of Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd soared 5 per cent to ₹325.2 in Wednesday's trade after HZL's board approved a fourth interim dividend of ₹26 per equity share or 1,300 per cent for FY2022-23 amounting to ₹10,985.83 crore.
