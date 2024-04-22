Hindustan Zinc share price jumps 5%; should you buy the stock after Q4 result? Here's what experts say
Hindustan Zinc share price has been on a roll this month as it has gained nearly 41 per cent in April so far.
Hindustan Zinc share price witnessed a smart recovery on Monday, April 22, as it jumped over 5 per cent in morning trade, following a nearly 2 per cent decline in the previous session after the company reported its March quarter results.
