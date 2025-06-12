Subscribe

Hindustan Zinc share price rises after announcement of first interim dividend in FY26

Hindustan Zinc shares opened at 518.50 per share, as compared to previous closing price of 520.55. The stock later climbed 2.22 per cent touching an intraday high to 530 apiece.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Jun 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Advertisement
Hindustan Zinc share price rises after announcement of first interim dividend in FY26.
Hindustan Zinc share price rises after announcement of first interim dividend in FY26.(REUTERS)

Hindustan Zinc share price rose nearly 2 per cent in Thursday's trading session after the board approved the first interim dividend of 10 per equity share i.e. 500 per cent on face value of 2 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

Advertisement

Hindustan Zinc shares opened at 518.50 per share, as compared to previous closing price of 520.55. The stock later climbed 2.22 per cent touching an intraday high to 530 apiece.

Also Read | 800% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 9% after THIS announcement

Hindustan Zinc interim dividend FY26 details

The record date for the announced dividend has been set for June 17, 2025.

According to the shareholding pattern for the March quarter, Vedanta, the promoter of Hindustan Zinc, held a 63.42 per cent stake in the company. Based on this holding, Vedanta is set to receive 2,679 crore as dividend from Hindustan Zinc.

The previous dividend payout by Hindustan Zinc occurred in August 2024, when the company declared an interim dividend of 19 per share.

Advertisement

Hindustan Zinc announced its March quarter results on April 25, showing a year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The company reported a 47 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching 3,003 crore for the March quarter. The company’s EBITDA rose by 32 per cent compared to the same period last year, standing at 4,820 crore.

Also Read | BSE share price slips 8% from record high; analysts cite valuation risks

The EBITDA margin for the quarter rose by approximately 500 basis points, reaching 53 per cent, up from 48.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Based on Vedanta's shareholding in Hindustan Zinc at the end of the March quarter, it received a total dividend payout of 5,091 crore from the company in the previous year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHindustan Zinc share price rises after announcement of first interim dividend in FY26
Read Next Story