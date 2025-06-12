Hindustan Zinc share price rises after announcement of first interim dividend in FY26.

Hindustan Zinc share price rose nearly 2 per cent in Thursday's trading session after the board approved the first interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share i.e. 500 per cent on face value of ₹2 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

Hindustan Zinc shares opened at ₹518.50 per share, as compared to previous closing price of ₹520.55. The stock later climbed 2.22 per cent touching an intraday high to ₹530 apiece.

Hindustan Zinc interim dividend FY26 details The record date for the announced dividend has been set for June 17, 2025.

According to the shareholding pattern for the March quarter, Vedanta, the promoter of Hindustan Zinc, held a 63.42 per cent stake in the company. Based on this holding, Vedanta is set to receive ₹2,679 crore as dividend from Hindustan Zinc.

The previous dividend payout by Hindustan Zinc occurred in August 2024, when the company declared an interim dividend of ₹19 per share.

Hindustan Zinc announced its March quarter results on April 25, showing a year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The company reported a 47 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹3,003 crore for the March quarter. The company’s EBITDA rose by 32 per cent compared to the same period last year, standing at ₹4,820 crore.

The EBITDA margin for the quarter rose by approximately 500 basis points, reaching 53 per cent, up from 48.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Based on Vedanta's shareholding in Hindustan Zinc at the end of the March quarter, it received a total dividend payout of ₹5,091 crore from the company in the previous year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.