Hindustan Zinc stock soars 11% to new high as board approves 500% interim dividend
Hindustan Zinc stock surges 11% to hit a new high of ₹506.30 as the board approves a ₹10 per share dividend, leading to a total outgo of ₹4,225.32 crore.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc rallied 11 percent to hit a new high of ₹506.30 apiece after the company's board approved an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share of a face value of ₹2 each or 500 percent for FY25. This will result in a total outgo of ₹4,225.32 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started