Hindustan Zinc share price tumbles 6% after reports of government's 2% stake sale plan, Vedanta also down 5%

Hindustan Zinc share price: Shares of Hindustan Zinc plunged nearly 6% on Friday after a media report indicated that the government is considering selling up to a 2% stake in the company through an offer that could fetch as much as ₹5,000 crore ($525 million).
The stock fell as much as 5.7% to an intraday low of ₹569.20 on the BSE. Shares of Vedanta, the parent company of Hindustan Zinc, also came under pressure and declined nearly 5% to ₹312.35 apiece following the report.
According to the report, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is targeting a launch of the stake-sale process either later this month or in July. The report added that ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Securities have been appointed to advise the government on the proposed transaction.
The report further stated that discussions are still underway and key details, including the timing and size of the offering, remain subject to change.
The government had previously divested a 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc in November, raising around ₹3,500 crore. The shares in that transaction were sold at ₹505 apiece.
more to come….