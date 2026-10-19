Hindustan Zinc share: Q2 results 2026 date today! Dividend, profit growth in focus? Experts' preview and expectations

Stocks to buy today | Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results 2026 date today: The Vedanta Group company is in the news for two major reasons: upcoming Q2 results 2026 on Monday and doubling the zinc production in South Africa. In Hindustan Zinc Q2 results 2026 today, the market will focus on revenue growth, profitability, zinc and silver production, and production costs. In Q2 results today, the Anil Agarwal-led world’s largest integrated zinc producer is set to report better production on a sequential basis. The dividend king has already paid a total of ₹11 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2 each. The Vedanta Group stock traded ex-dividend ahead of the ₹11 per share dividend to eligible shareholders on 30 April 2026.

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Hindustan Zinc Q2 results 2026 date and time The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Grout stock has already informed about the Q2 results 2026 date through an exchange filing, saying, “We wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 19, 2026, inter‐alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.”

Following the announcement of Hindustan Zinc's Q2 results today, the earnings call will take place at 4:00 PM on Monday, i.e., 19 October 2026.

Hindustan Zinc Q2 results 2026 expectations Highlighting the market estimates, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The market is expecting positive Q2 results from the Vedanta Group company. We are expecting strong YoY profit growth. However, QoQ profit growth might be weighed down by rising metal prices. So, it would be important to see how production growth enabled the company to contain cost inflation and sustain its profits and margins.”

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Dividend surprise Ojha said that Hindustan Zinc is a high-paying dividend stock and the market is expecting a cash award surprise along with strong Q2 results today.

According to the Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) report, Hindustan Zinc is likely to report positive earnings supported by silver and lead prices. However, the cost of production (CoP) is likely to increase on a quarterly basis, driven by input cost inflation.

The brokerage highlighted that production is likely to improve during the quarter under review. Hindustan Zinc’s reported profit after tax is likely to increase by 106% on a yearly basis during Q2FY27, and net sales may see double-digit growth.

Hindustan Zinc share price target Decoding the technical chart of Hindustan Zinc share price, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities, said, “The stock is looking positive on the weekly chart. Existing shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹490. The stock is facing resistance in the ₹557- ₹560 band. On breaking above this band, we can expect Hindustan Zinc share price to scale up to ₹590.”

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Ojha said that fresh investors can also buy Hindustan Zinc shares at the current market price for the upside targets of ₹575 and ₹590, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹490.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).