Hindustan Zinc shares: Capex plans could dim appeal of dividend payouts2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:48 AM IST
- Hindustan Zinc's dividend story may be over if Zinc international purchase succeed, as per analysts at PhillipCapital
Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd plunged more than 7% to ₹342 apiece on the BSE in Friday's early deals after the Vedanta Group company's net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 fell 20% to ₹2,156 crore as compared to ₹2,701 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
