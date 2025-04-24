Hindustan Zinc shares edge higher ahead of Q4 results 2025. Do you own?

Hindustan Zinc share price edged higher in Thursday's trading session ahead of its fourth quarter financial results announcement. At 9:30 am, Hindustan Zinc stock was trading at ₹453.20 apiece on NSE.

The Vedanta Group subsidiary had announced that its board will meet on Friday to review and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and full year ending March 31, 2025.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company announced that its earnings call is set for Friday, April 25, at 4 p.m., following market hours. During the session, the company will review its Q4 and FY25 financial results with analysts and investors.

In a stock exchange filing dated April 2, Hindustan Zinc reported its production figures for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For FY25, the company achieved a record mined metal output of 1,095 kilo tonnes (kt), attributed to higher ore grades and improved mill recovery.

