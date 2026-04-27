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Hindustan Zinc shares: Jefferies, HSBC to Nuvama — why are brokerages bullish on Vedanta group stock? Explained

Hindustan Zinc shares rose 9% on April 27 after strong Q4FY26 results, with a 67.6% net profit increase. The company also declared an interim dividend of 11, achieving record production levels and improving cost efficiencies, driving positive broker outlooks.

Pranati Deva
Published27 Apr 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc shares surge 9% today
Hindustan Zinc shares surge 9% today(Pixabay)
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Hindustan Zinc share price surged 9% on Monday, 27 April, after the Vedanta subsidiary posted a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26).

The stock jumped as much as 9% to its day's high of 631.90 on BSE. It has also given strong returns in recent time frames, rising 24% in the last 1 month and 315 in the past 6 months. Moreover, it also added 42% in the last 1 year.

Hindustan Zinc reported a 67.6% year-on-year jump in net profit to 5,033 crore, while revenue rose 43.8% to 12,692 crore, supported by higher metal prices, improved realisations, and strong operational performance.

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The company also declared an interim dividend of 11 per share, further boosting investor sentiment. On the operational front, Hindustan Zinc achieved record mined metal production of 315 kt and refined metal output of 282 kt during the quarter. Silver production rose 11% sequentially, driven by higher lead output, while cost efficiency improved significantly, with zinc production cost declining to $994 per tonne—its lowest level in 16 quarters—supported by higher use of domestic coal in power generation.

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Why are brokerages bullish on the stock?

Brokerages have turned constructive on Hindustan Zinc, driven by strong earnings visibility, improving cost efficiencies, and a rising contribution from silver, which is expected to support margins and valuations going ahead.

Jefferies highlighted sustained earnings momentum and increasing silver contribution as key drivers for the stock’s outlook.

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“HZ has delivered a strong 34% EPS CAGR over FY24-26; we expect the momentum to continue in FY27 with EPS rising further 33% YoY, but growth to subsequently moderate to 5% YoY in FY28,” Jefferies said.

The brokerage retained a Buy rating with a target price of 700, noting that valuations at 8.6x FY27E EV/EBITDA are above the long-term average but justified by the higher share of silver in earnings. It also pointed to favourable global silver dynamics, with the market expected to remain in deficit for the sixth consecutive year in 2026, supporting price assumptions of $72–73 for FY27–28 and potential total shareholder return of around 24%, including a 5% dividend yield, while flagging risks from commodity prices and mining-related factors.

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Nuvama Institutional Equities highlighted that the company’s Q4 EBITDA came in above expectations at 76.7 billion, driven by higher volumes, improved prices, and lower costs. Silver EBIT surged 49% quarter-on-quarter to 34 billion, contributing nearly 50% of overall EBIT. The brokerage upgraded the stock to Buy from Reduce and raised its target price to 700 from 591, factoring in higher zinc and silver price assumptions and a stronger earnings trajectory over FY27 and FY28.

JM Financial also maintained a positive stance, pointing to strong volume guidance and long-term growth drivers. The brokerage highlighted that the company has guided for FY27 production of 1,150 kt for mined metals, 1,100 kt for refined metals, and 680 tonnes for silver. It also expects robust demand for silver from industrial applications such as solar and electronics, which could further support earnings.

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JM Financial noted that upcoming capex plans, including a 510 ktpa fertiliser plant and a hot acid leaching plant at Dariba, along with investments of $500–600 million in FY27, will support future growth. It reiterated its Buy rating, citing Hindustan Zinc’s large-scale operations, captive mines, integrated power infrastructure, and increasing diversification through silver.

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Low-cost benefit

Meanwhile, HSBC emphasised Hindustan Zinc’s position on the lower end of the global cost curve. “We like HZ’s low-cost zinc operations – mining operations rank in the first decile… smelting operations are in the first quartile… along with its strong balance sheet and cash flows,” it said. The brokerage marginally raised its EBITDA estimates for FY27 and FY28 and increased its target price to 730 from 720, maintaining a Buy rating.

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Overall, brokerages believe Hindustan Zinc is well-positioned to sustain its strong earnings momentum, supported by cost leadership, improving commodity dynamics, and a growing contribution from high-margin silver. While risks from commodity price volatility and regulatory factors remain, the consensus view suggests that the company’s fundamentals justify continued optimism and potential upside in the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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