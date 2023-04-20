Hindustan Zinc shares rise 1% ahead of Q4 earnings on Friday2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 03:46 PM IST
- The script was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹327.70 per share during late noon deals
Shares of Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) rose 1 per cent in Thursday's trade ahead of the company's March quarter earnings on Friday, 21 April. Most analysts expect HZL to report up to 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit for the fourth quarter on flattish sales.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×