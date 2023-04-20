Shares of Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) rose 1 per cent in Thursday's trade ahead of the company's March quarter earnings on Friday, 21 April. Most analysts expect HZL to report up to 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit for the fourth quarter on flattish sales.

The script was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹327.70 per share during late noon deals. The stock of HZL rose 2.92 per cent in the last one week and 16.52 per cent in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock rose 0.62 per cent.

The Vedanta Group firm is expected to post March quarter profit at ₹2,349.60 crore, a fall of 19.8 per cent YoY, brokerage Phillip Capital said. It expects revenue to decline 3 per cent on-year to ₹8,530 crore from ₹8,797 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Ebitda margin is seen at 48.5 per cent against 47.1 per cent in December and 56.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, Zinc volumes could be higher by 2 per cent while zinc LME rose 4 per cent. Cost of production may fall on lower power costs. Overall margins to improve, Phillip Capital stated in a research note.

Vedanta pledges 91% HZL stake for term loan

Meanwhile, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta today said it has pledged about 10.32 crore shares or 2.44 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd for a term loan of ₹1,500 crore. With this, 91 per cent of Vedanta's stake is now pledged.

Vedanta has entered into a term loan agreement under which one of the security cover includes pledging shares of Hindustan Zinc. The funds raised through this pledge will be used for general business purposes like repaying existinng debt, capex, and operating expenditures.

HZL, in which Vedanta holds a 64.92 per cent stake and has for long been unsuccessfully trying to buy back the residual government stake, is the largest and only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver in the country. It operates the world's largest underground zinc mining operation at its Rampura Agucha mine in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan.

The government, which has a 29.54 per cent stake in HZL, recently opposed to Hindustan Zinc's proposed $2.98 billion acquisition of zinc assets from Vedanta Ltd as the Rajasthan-based company has long been a cash cow for oil-to-metals conglomerate, squeezing out rich dividends.