Hindustan Zinc shares rise 1% ahead of Q4 earnings on Friday

The Vedanta Group firm is expected to post March quarter profit at ₹2,349.60 crore, a fall of 19.8 per cent YoY, brokerage Phillip Capital said. It expects revenue to decline 3 per cent on-year to ₹8,530 crore from ₹8,797 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Ebitda margin is seen at 48.5 per cent against 47.1 per cent in December and 56.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

