comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 04 2023 15:47:26
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 212.9 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,421 1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.65 3.99%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,609.05 3.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.95 0.77%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Hindustan Zinc shares rise 6% as board to consider second dividend on December 6
Back Back

Hindustan Zinc shares rise 6% as board to consider second dividend on December 6

 Vaamanaa Sethi

Hindustan Zinc share price rose over 6% to ₹319 on BSE on Monday’s trading session.

Hindustan Zinc share price rose over 6% on December 4. (iStock)Premium
Hindustan Zinc share price rose over 6% on December 4. (iStock)

Hindustan Zinc share price rose over 6% to 319 on BSE on Monday’s trading session. This uptick followed the company's announcement that its board, scheduled to meet on December 6, would deliberate on the possibility of declaring a second interim dividend for the current financial year.

The stock experienced heightened trading activity, with approximately 1.9 million shares traded on both the BSE and NSE by midday. This contrasted sharply with the one-week average of 0.4 million shares.

In a filing with the exchange, Hindustan Zinc, owned by Vedanta, announced that the record date for establishing eligibility for the second interim dividend is set for December 14, 2023. On the record date, shareholders holding the shares will qualify for the dividend payout.

In the quarter ending September, Hindustan Zinc witnessed a 35.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit, juxtaposed with an 18.5 percent surge in revenue.

Nevertheless, the management expressed optimism regarding anticipated growth in zinc demand within India, attributing it to heightened infrastructure and construction activities, along with a rising steel output.

They outlined a capex guidance ranging from $170 million to $200 million for the fiscal year 2024, while keeping the overall capex steady at $375 million for the entire year.

Systematix Institutional Equities analysts have assigned a "hold" rating to the stock, accompanied by a target price of 287. 

"We have factored in mined metal production at 1.06 metric tonne (+2.7 percent YoY) and silver production at 744 tonne (+4.1 percent YoY) for FY24. We revise our FY24E/FY25E EBITDA downward by 25 percent/17 percent to account for lower metal prices partially offset by lower cost of production," the brokerage firm added in a post-result review note.

Hindustan Zinc stock closed at 317.90 per piece on December 4, against previous close at 300 on December 1.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 04:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App