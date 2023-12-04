Hindustan Zinc shares rise 6% as board to consider second dividend on December 6
Hindustan Zinc share price rose over 6% to ₹319 on BSE on Monday’s trading session. This uptick followed the company's announcement that its board, scheduled to meet on December 6, would deliberate on the possibility of declaring a second interim dividend for the current financial year.
