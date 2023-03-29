Hindustan Zinc shares trade ex-dividend today on record date; stock falls1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, owned by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has announced its fourth interim dividend of ₹26 per share
Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd dipped more than 2% to ₹295 on the BSE in Wednesday's opening trading session as the stock started trading ex-dividend on the record date which has been fixed on March 29, 2023.
