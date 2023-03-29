Hindustan Zinc shares trade ex-dividend today on record date; stock falls

Vedanta Resources is relying heavily on dividends from its units to help cut a net debt of $7.7 billion as its plan to raise $3 billion by selling a zinc manufacturing unit to Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has been vehemently opposed by the Indian government, which owns about 30% of Hindustan Zinc, has threatened to take legal action to stop the sale on concerns ranging from high valuations to it being a related-party transaction, as per Bloomberg.