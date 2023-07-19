Hindustan Zinc stake sale likely to be delayed by government: Report

Hindustan Zinc stake sale likely to be delayed by government: Report2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:03 PM IST
The Indian government may delay the sale of its stake in Hindustan Zinc due to a decline in zinc prices and lack of interest from institutional investors.
Indian government may delay its decision to sell its stake in Hindustan Zinc until a turnaround in the sector's fortunes, following the advise of merchant bankers, two government sources told Reuters.
