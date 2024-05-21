Hindustan Zinc stock hits 20% upper circuit to touch new record high; up 133% in CY24 so far – here's why
Hindustan Zinc shares surged by 20% to an all-time high of ₹743.60 apiece, marking a 133% gain for the year. Market capitalisation crossed ₹3 lakh crore.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc were locked in the 20% upper circuit limit in today's intraday session, reaching an all-time high of ₹743.60 apiece. This impressive rally has pushed the stock's gains to 133% for the year so far.
