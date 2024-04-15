Hindustan Zinc stock outperforms 6-year growth in mere 9 sessions, up 48%
Hindustan Zinc shares surged 48% in nine sessions. The company specialises in zinc, lead, and silver production, ranking as a top global producer. In Q4FY24, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly refined metal production.
Investors who purchased Hindustan Zinc shares a few sessions ago have reaped higher returns than those who held their investments in the stock for six years. The company, which is the country's only integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver, saw its shares climb from ₹292 apiece to 431.95 in just nine sessions, resulting in a staggering gain of 48%.
