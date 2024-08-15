Hindustan Zinc to pay special dividend of ₹8,000 crore to shareholders this fiscal: Report

This special dividend will be in addition to the regular dividend of approximately 6,000 crore that HZL distributes annually.

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Trade Now
Hindustan Zinc is planning a special dividend payout of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000 crore to its shareholders in the current fiscal year.
Hindustan Zinc is planning a special dividend payout of ₹8,000 crore to its shareholders in the current fiscal year.

Vedanta group company Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) is planning a special dividend payout of 8,000 crore to its shareholders in the current fiscal year. HZL's board is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss and approve this special dividend payment, according to PTI report.

"Of this, around 30 per cent or 2,400 crore may go to the Centre contributing to its non-tax revenues for the fiscal," sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

The decision comes after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the transfer of 10,383 crore from general reserves to retained earnings.

Also Read | Hindustan Zinc announces date, floor price for offer for sale; check details her

This special dividend will be in addition to the regular dividend of approximately 6,000 crore that HZL distributes annually.

Besides the government, the special dividend will benefit the promoter Vedanta Ltd, which holds about a 65% stake in HZL and will receive around 5,100 crore, potentially to further reduce its debt.

Vedanta to offload 3.31% stake in HZL

Vedanta is also planning to sell up to a 3.31% stake in HZL through an Offer for Sale from August 16 to 19, with a floor price set at 486 per share.

HZL has enjoyed consistent sales volume growth and balanced capital expenditure, which have contributed to a strong track record of generating cash flows. In its scheme of arrangement filed with the NCLT, the company expressed confidence that this growth trajectory will continue, and its operations will keep generating incremental cash flow in the coming years.

Also Read | Vedanta to offload 2.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc via offer for sale; details here

For the financial year ended March 2024, Hindustan Zinc paid a total dividend of 5,493 crore, with the government receiving 1,622 crore for its 29.5% stake in the company.

In FY22-23, the company set a record by paying out a dividend of around 32,000 crore, with the government receiving a substantial 9,500 crore.

During the June quarter, Hindustan Zinc's market capitalization more than doubled, adding nearly 1.6 lakh crore. The company even reached its highest-ever market cap of 3.4 lakh crore during this period.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
140

1 of 7Read Full Story
2.04%

2 of 7Read Full Story
$20.3 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹347 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹600 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
3.8%

6 of 7Read Full Story
43

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 07:10 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsHindustan Zinc to pay special dividend of ₹8,000 crore to shareholders this fiscal: Report

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

146.20
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.7 (-1.81%)

Tata Power

405.55
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.75 (-0.67%)

Vedanta

420.05
03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.65 (-0.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.75
03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

965.65
03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
70.45 (7.87%)

One 97 Communications

539.60
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
33.75 (6.67%)

PB Fintech

1,571.00
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
90 (6.08%)

Uno Minda

1,098.95
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
51.35 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,209.00145.00
    Chennai
    72,492.0076.00
    Delhi
    72,988.00712.00
    Kolkata
    71,996.00-139.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.33
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue