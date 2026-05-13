Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta to NALCO: Metal stocks jump after India raises import duty in gold, silver, other metals

Metal stocks witnessed a sharp surge on Wednesday, 13 May, tracking a steep rise in gold, silver, and other base metals. Shares of Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, and other metal counters rallied significantly during the session as a jump in commodity prices improved sentiment across the sector.

The rise in metal stock prices comes after the government has raised import duties on several categories of gold, silver, and other precious metal imports to 15% from 6%.

Nifty Metal soared 1.3% with all its constituents in the green. Hindustan Zinc was the top gainer, surging almost 5%, followed by Hindustan Copper, which added over 3%. Meanwhile, Vedanta, National Aluminium Company, and Hindalco gained over 1.5% each.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did metal stocks like Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta surge recently? ⌵ Metal stocks surged tracking a steep rise in gold, silver, and other base metals. This was prompted by the government raising import duties on several categories of gold, silver, and other precious metal imports to 15% from 6%. 2 What is the reason behind the Indian government increasing import duties on gold and silver? ⌵ The government raised import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6% to curb gold buying, support the rupee, and reduce pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves amid rising global uncertainties. 3 How has the increased import duty on gold and silver affected MCX gold and silver rates? ⌵ Following the increase in import duties, MCX gold and silver prices hit a 6% upper circuit each. MCX gold rate rose by ₹9,206 to ₹1,62,648 per 10 grams, and MCX silver price spiked by ₹16,743 to ₹2,95,805 per kg. 4 Should investors consider buying gold given the current market conditions and government policies? ⌵ While short-term volatility is expected, the medium to long-term outlook for gold remains bullish, supported by structural and cyclical fundamentals. Any meaningful correction should be viewed as an accumulation opportunity, though the government has urged citizens to postpone gold purchases for at least a year. 5 What are the potential impacts of the higher import duties on the Indian gold market? ⌵ The higher duties are expected to increase the landed cost of imported bullion and potentially push domestic prices higher. Analysts believe this could impact jewellery demand in the near term and encourage the recycling of old jewellery, while also potentially leading to a rise in smuggling.

Buying in precious metals intensified, and gold and silver prices hit 6% upper circuit each. MCX gold rate was up by ₹9,206, or 6%, at ₹1,62,648 per 10 gram, while MCX silver price spiked by ₹16,743, or 6%, to ₹2,95,805 per kg.

Why Gold and Silver rates rose today? In a major move to curb gold buying and support the rupee, the government has revised the import duty structure on precious metals by imposing a 10% basic customs duty along with a 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on gold and silver imports, taking the total effective levy to 15%. The higher duties, which came into effect from May 13, 2026, are aimed at discouraging excessive imports of precious metals and reducing pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves amid rising global uncertainties.

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The revised tax structure applies not only to gold and silver but also to platinum, jewellery findings, and industrial imports linked to precious metals. The government has also raised import duties on gold imported from the United Arab Emirates under the fixed-quantity quota mechanism, which previously attracted concessional rates.

The move is expected to increase the landed cost of imported bullion, potentially pushing domestic prices higher. Analysts believe the decision could impact jewellery demand in the near term, particularly in price-sensitive segments of the market, while also encouraging the recycling and exchange of old jewellery.

The rise in silver prices has also brought attention to companies linked to silver production. Mining firms with exposure to silver may benefit if the ongoing rally in the metal sustains, as higher silver prices can significantly improve profitability when production costs remain relatively stable.

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Globally, shares of silver mining companies often gain during bullion rallies because earnings tend to rise faster than operating expenses. In India, however, there are limited listed companies that offer pure exposure to silver mining, with most producers generating silver as a by-product of zinc, lead or copper mining operations.

The government’s decision comes at a time when geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to remain elevated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to adopt austerity measures, including delaying discretionary gold purchases and cutting down on foreign travel, as authorities attempt to shield the economy from the wider impact of the conflict.

India’s rising dependence on gold imports has increasingly become a concern for policymakers. Gold imports surged more than 24% to a record USD 71.98 billion in 2025-26, compared with $58 billion in the previous financial year. Imports had stood at $45.54 billion in 2023-24 and $35 billion in 2022-23, highlighting the sharp increase in bullion demand over the past few years.

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India remains the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, with demand largely driven by the jewellery industry and household investments. Gold is widely viewed as a safe-haven asset during periods of uncertainty, which often leads to a surge in purchases when geopolitical or economic risks rise.

However, higher bullion imports have also widened pressure on India’s trade deficit and foreign exchange reserves, with gold accounting for more than 9% of the country’s total imports.