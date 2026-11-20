Metal stocks to buy: Indian metal stocks witnessed heavy selling on Friday, November 20, with the Nifty Metal index falling nearly 3% intraday as a stronger US dollar and a sharp correction in global base metal prices weighed on investor sentiment. With 14 of the 15 index constituents trading in the red, investors are assessing whether the correction offers a buying opportunity in stocks such as Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

While all three companies reported strong year-on-year earnings growth in Q2FY27, their technical structures differ considerably. Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at PhonePe Invest, and Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, favour JSW Steel over the other two counters based on its stronger technical positioning.

Metal stocks crash: How have Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel and JSW Steel performed? The Nifty Metal index declined around 2.59% intraday to 11,980. APL Apollo Tubes led the losses, falling over 5% to ₹2,040, while Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Tata Steel declined around 3% each. Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper and SAIL dropped between 1.5% and 2%.

Hindustan Zinc has lost 3% in one month and 7% in six months, although it remains up 10% over one year. Tata Steel gained 2% in one month but declined 3% in three months and 14% in six months. It is up 3% over one year. JSW Steel outperformed, gaining 6% in one month, 1% in three months, 3% in six months and 12% in one year.

Q2 Results Their Q2FY27 financial performances were strong. JSW Steel reported revenue of ₹54,486 crore, up 20.67% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 42.23% to ₹10,120 crore. Net profit surged 225.58% to ₹5,359 crore.

Tata Steel reported revenue of ₹65,436.24 crore, up 11.5%, and EBITDA of ₹10,665 crore, an increase of 17.1%. Consolidated net profit rose 16.2% to ₹3,699.59 crore.

Hindustan Zinc reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹15,093 crore, up 76.5%. EBITDA surged 108% to ₹9,285 crore, with a 62% margin, while net profit jumped 142% to ₹6,412 crore.

JSW Steel vs Tata Steel vs Hindustan Zinc: Which stock should you buy? With metal stocks witnessing sharp selling pressure, investors are looking for opportunities among leading sector players. However, the recent correction has left the three stocks with distinctly different technical setups.

JSW Steel Mayank Jain considers JSW Steel the strongest among the three from a technical perspective. Trading near ₹1,299.50, the stock remains above its 50-day SMA of ₹1,269.70 and 200-day SMA of ₹1,256, although it has slipped below its 20-day SMA of ₹1,315.60.

Jain said, "Trading near ₹1,299.50, the stock remains firmly anchored in a broader multi-year uptrend. While recent price action dipped marginally beneath its short-term 20-day Simple Moving Average at ₹1,315.60, the stock continues to hold comfortably above its rising medium-term 50-day SMA."

A sustained recovery above ₹1,316 could take the stock towards ₹1,360-1,380. Support is placed at ₹1,250-1,270, while a breakdown below ₹1,250 could expose it to ₹1,160.

Deepesh Sarawagi also favours JSW Steel, citing its breakout from the October consolidation range of ₹1,160-1,175 and continued bullish moving-average alignment. He said, "On the daily timeframe, the ongoing sector-wide correction has pulled the stock back by roughly 4.5% from its peak, bringing it down to a critical confluence support zone. The broader moving average ribbon remains firmly in a bullish alignment underneath."

Choice Broking places immediate support at ₹1,275-1,290, with major positional support at ₹1,245. Resistance is seen at ₹1,350, followed by ₹1,370.

Tata Steel Jain said Tata Steel was trading below its 20-day SMA of ₹179.43, 50-day SMA of ₹179.93 and 200-day SMA of ₹193.41, indicating a corrective structure. The stock needs to reclaim ₹180 to improve its near-term outlook. Support lies at ₹165-168, while resistance is placed between ₹180 and ₹194.

Sarawagi also highlighted the stock's medium-term downtrend, with lower highs since its May peak of ₹224.40. He identified immediate support at ₹170, followed by ₹160-162. Resistance is placed at ₹180-185, with major resistance at ₹190.

Hindustan Zinc Hindustan Zinc has the weakest technical setup among the three, according to both analysts. Jain noted that the stock was trading below its 20-day, 50-day and 200-day SMAs at ₹538.61, ₹551.71 and ₹571.56, respectively. Support lies at ₹480-500, while a close above ₹570-580 would improve its reversal prospects.

Sarawagi identified immediate support at ₹500, followed by ₹484. Resistance is placed at ₹540-555, with major supply near ₹570.

Verdict: Both analysts favour JSW Steel on technical grounds. While Tata Steel needs to reclaim its immediate resistance zone and Hindustan Zinc faces sustained selling pressure, JSW Steel continues to hold its broader bullish structure.