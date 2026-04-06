‘History has arrived…': Robert Kiyosaki warns 1974’s financial reset will haunt 2026

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again stirred debate online after linking today’s oil tensions, inflation fears and retirement insecurity to two pivotal developments from 1974. In a post on X, Kiyosaki argued that the financial architecture built more than five decades ago is now beginning to show its cracks — and ordinary savers may end up paying the price.

In his latest warning, Kiyosaki claimed that two major shifts in 1974 reshaped the global financial system: the rise of the US dollar as a petro-dollar and the passage of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA. He framed both as turning points whose long-term consequences are now colliding in 2026.

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Kiyosaki wrote, “1974 was a future changing year. 1974 marked two massive changes in our world’s future. Our problem is….in 2026, our future is here. The two 1974 future-changing events were: 1974 the US dollar became the Petro dollar.”

His comments come at a time when global investors are already on edge over rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, elevated crude oil prices and persistent inflation worries. Kiyosaki argued that an oil-linked conflict could trigger a broader cost-of-living crisis, making essentials such as food and fuel more expensive and putting further pressure on indebted households.

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Retirement anxiety, debt and Kiyosaki’s old-school hedge A second pillar of his argument centred on retirement planning. Kiyosaki suggested that many workers shifted from guaranteed retirement income systems to market-linked savings vehicles that offer no certainty in old age.

That interpretation is controversial and often oversimplified, but it taps into a very real public fear: whether retirement savings will be enough in an era of inflation and longer lifespans. ERISA, in reality, was enacted in 1974 to set minimum standards and protections for private retirement and health plans, not to eliminate retirement security outright.

Kiyosaki wrote, “After ERISSA millions of employees went on to 401k, RRSPs, IRA which guaranteed nothing. Millions of baby-boomers will soon find out they have no income once they stop working. Adding to the mess, social security and Medicare are broke.”

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Also Read | Robert Kiyosaki predicts a market crash in 2026. This is his advice to investors

He doubled down on the social consequences, warning that rising oil prices, debt burdens and weak retirement readiness could leave many older Americans financially stranded. He also repeated his long-running prescription for wealth preservation: gold, silver, Bitcoin and financial education.

Kiyosaki wrote, “I continue to recommend saving real money….gold, silver, and Bitcoin….and keep investing in your personal financial education. There are many great teachers on YouTube….as well as flakes and conmen…. So be aware.”

Whether one agrees with his conclusions or not, Kiyosaki’s latest post resonated because it blends macro fear with a familiar personal-finance message: don’t rely blindly on systems you don’t understand. In uncertain times, that message tends to travel fast.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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