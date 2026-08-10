Hitachi Energy India shares zoom 11% after Q1 results 2026. Do you own?

Hitachi Energy India share price jumped more than 11% on Monday, 10 August, after the company reported a more than twofold increase in net profit for the June quarter of FY27.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to ₹294 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹131.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a company statement.

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Revenue from operations also grew strongly, rising to ₹2,493.7 crore during the quarter from ₹1,478.9 crore a year earlier.

Operational EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹399.9 crore, translating into a double-digit EBITDA margin of 16.0%. The performance highlights the company's continued focus on improving margins, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening capacity.

Hitachi Energy India reported orders worth ₹5,096.5 crore during Q1 FY27, taking its order backlog to a record ₹32,222.1 crore.

N Venu, Managing Director & CEO of Hitachi Energy India, said the company delivered a strong performance in the opening quarter of FY27, supported by robust order inflows and revenue growth. He added that the performance reflected strong market momentum, driven by increasing opportunities from the energy transition and energy security across India and global markets.

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Outlook The new financial year is expected to open up significant opportunities across emerging segments such as AI data centres, smart grids, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and electric vehicle infrastructure. With India targeting 900 GW of non-fossil fuel installed capacity by FY36, the renewable energy segment is expected to witness substantial growth, creating greater demand for a robust domestic energy manufacturing ecosystem.

The company noted that achieving this target will require closer collaboration among stakeholders and a level-playing-field policy framework to ensure equal opportunities for both domestic and global players. It also highlighted the need for a swift resolution to ongoing geopolitical tensions, warning that a prolonged conflict could weigh on global economic growth and slow the pace of the energy transition.

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Hitachi Energy India share price today Hitachi Energy India share price today opened at ₹34,554.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹36,366.60 per share, and an intraday low of ₹34,258.70 apiece.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Hitachi Energy India has negated its lower-low, lower-high price action structure on the daily timeframe, signalling a potential shift in the near-term trend. The slope of the moving averages has also turned upwards, indicating improving price strength.

He noted that the RSI has started trending higher after remaining largely flat and has moved above the 60 mark, signalling renewed bullish momentum. Additionally, the +DI has crossed above the -DI on the ADX indicator, pointing to strengthening buying pressure and greater control among buyers.

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Shah further said that the stock is trading above the upper Bollinger Band, a pattern often associated with strong trending phases. As long as Hitachi Energy India sustains above the 34,200–34,150 zone, the pullback is likely to extend further, he added.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst - Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said Hitachi Energy India remains in a primary uptrend, despite some recent selling pressure and profit booking. He noted that the stock has established a strong support zone in the 31,200–31,000 band, indicating the presence of robust demand at lower levels.

However, Rathi said the stock faces a formidable resistance zone at 36,900–37,000, which could cap the near-term upside. Despite this, the formation of a W pattern on the daily 1% Renko chart, along with a bullish crossover of the 20-brick EMA over the 40-brick EMA, points to an improving short-term trend and technical structure, he added.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.