Hitachi Energy vs CG Power vs Siemens Energy: Which power stock offers best returns? Check target prices

Hitachi Energy vs CG Power vs Siemens Energy: Hitachi Energy India, Siemens Energy India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited are likely to be among beneficiaries in the power transmission and distribution market because of capex investment. Themes like urbanisation, industrialisation, electrification and automation, are likely to support the demand in the segment, according to InCred Equities report.

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For investors who are planning to add power transmission and distribution theme stocks in their portfolio, here is a comparison of growth projections and stock outlook of Hitachi Energy, CG Power and Siemens Energy.

Hitachi Energy vs CG Power vs Siemens Energy: Stock returns, MCap, RoE Hitachi Energy share price closed 0.89% lower at ₹30,669.25 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,36,700.09 crore on Friday, October 9. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 82.02%. Its share price value was 73% in one year, 110% in two years, 678% in three years.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions share price closed 0.63% lower at ₹856.60 per share, with an Mcap of ₹1,34,954.62 crore. The stock’s return on equity (ROE) stood at 37.41%. The stock has delivered nearly 12.56% return in one year, 6.75% return in two years and around 107% return in three years.

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Siemens Energy India share price closed 2.78% lower at ₹3101.45 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹1,10,448.99 crore. The stock has declined 4.30% in one year.

Hitachi Energy vs CG Power vs Siemens Energy: Q2 FY27 result forecast Hitachi Energy is likely to report a 17.0% EBITDA margin in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. Its net profit margin is likely to remain at 13.4%, and earnings per share (EPS) at ₹77.2, as per InCred Equities report.

CG Power’s profit after tax (PAT) is likely to grow 28.6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the quarter ending in September. Revenue from operation may increase 24.4% on a yearly basis, as per the brokerage report.

Siemens Energy’s profit after tax (PAT) may increase 44.7% on a yearly basis, and revenue may surge 46.0% on YoY basis.

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Hitachi Energy vs CG Power vs Siemens Energy share price target The brokerage maintained an ‘Add’ rating for Hitachi Energy with a target price of ₹45,000 per share. CG Power stock received an ‘Add’ rating by the brokerage with a target price of ₹1,000 per share. Whereas, Siemens Energy received an ‘Add’ rating with a TP of ₹4,115 per share.