Hi-Tech Gears: This small-cap stock is locked in 20% upper circuit; up 90% in CY23 so far
Hi-Tech Gears shares surge 20% to ₹496.55 apiece, achieving a 90% gain this year and a 242% return over the last three years.
The Hi-Tech Gears witnessed a remarkable surge of 20% in its shares that touched ₹496.55 apiece during Thursday's trade. This propelled the stock to achieve a substantial gain of 90% in the current year. Looking at the last three-year performance, the stock delivered a multi-bagger return of 242%.
