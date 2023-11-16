Hi-Tech Gears shares surge 20% to ₹496.55 apiece, achieving a 90% gain this year and a 242% return over the last three years.

The Hi-Tech Gears witnessed a remarkable surge of 20% in its shares that touched ₹496.55 apiece during Thursday's trade. This propelled the stock to achieve a substantial gain of 90% in the current year. Looking at the last three-year performance, the stock delivered a multi-bagger return of 242%.

The company is one of the leading manufacturers of critical high-precision gears, shafts, and transmission components, and it is one of the very few component manufacturers catering to diverse segments of automobiles and engines.

In its recently released Q2FY24 earnings report, the company reported a 9.6% YoY decline in revenue, reaching ₹284 crore. The reduction in the revenue from the previous year was primarily attributed to lower demand in the passenger car (PC) and two-wheeler segments in the standalone business, along with reduced offtake by a key customer in the North American business.

Breaking down the revenue share in Q2-FY24, the standalone business comprised two-wheelers (TW) at approximately 38%, commercial vehicles (CV), agriculture, and off-road at 43%, and passenger car (PC) at around 19%.

Despite the reduction in sales, profitability has improved significantly in the overseas operations. This improvement was driven by increased operator productivity through automation, layout modifications, and a reduction in headcount, resulting in a lower break-even point. Internal efficiency enhancements were also observed in areas such as repair and maintenance expenses, rejection rates, insurance costs, consumables, and tools, according to the company's Q2 earnings report.

The substantial increase in other income, reaching ₹78 crore, has propelled a remarkable YoY gain of 1962% in net profit, totaling ₹72 crore for Q2FY24.

According to the ICRA, the demand for the passenger vehicles segment is expected to grow by 6–9%, commercial vehicles by 7–10%, two-wheelers by 6–9%, and tractors by 4–6% in FY 2023–24. In its FY23 annual report, the company said it is confident in growing in line with the market by leveraging its strong foundation in New Product Development (NPD) for various platforms and variants, as well as its ongoing efforts to optimise capacity utilisation and reduce inventory costs through strategic initiatives.

"Additionally, our implementation of Total Productive Maintenance will help us eliminate waste and optimise resource utilisation across all critical processes. Our overarching goal is to increase market share while introducing innovative products and maintaining a focus on cost competitiveness, productivity, and quality," the company said.

If the supportive trend persists, the Indian automotive industry is likely to witness sustained growth momentum going forward despite minor headwinds in the form of rising interest rates and cost increases due to new emission and safety norms. The introduction of vehicle scrapping policy for scrapping and replacing old vehicles is likely to aid the growth of the industry, the company added.

