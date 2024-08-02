Buy or sell stock: Hi-Tech Pipes share price has been on an uptrend for years. In the post-COVID rebound, Hi-Tech Pipes share price has risen from around ₹8 to ₹153 apiece, recording around 1800 percent rise in the last four years. However, SBI Securities still finds some upside potential in this small-cap multibagger stock. The brokerage believes that Hi-Tech Pipes share price may touch ₹190 per share mark from the current ₹153 apiece, delivering around a 25 percent return to its positional investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Triggers for Hi-Tech Pipes share price Highlighting the strong fundamentals of Hi-Tech Pipes shares, SBI Securities said, “Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is one of India's leading steel processing companies having more than three decades of experience with a strong presence in steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils & strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures, GP/GC sheets, colour coated coils and a variety of other galvanised products. The company operates six state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing facilities located at Sikandrabad (UP), Sanand (Gujarat), Hindpur (AP) – near Bangalore and Khopoli (Maharashtra), with an installed capacity of 0.75 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as of FY24 on a consolidated basis and is on its way to reach 1 MTPA capacity in FY25. The company has a direct marketing presence in over 20 states with more than 450+ dealers & distributors across India."

"We believe Hi-Tech Pipes has mammoth growth prospects in the structural steel tubes space given its (a) Capacity expansion from 0.58 MTPA in FY23, 0.75 MTPA in FY24 to 1 MTPA in FY25E, (b) Transition from generic products to value-added products, (c) Product portfolio enhancement on back of Solar torque tubes, colour coated roofing sheets and (d) Healthy demand for structural steel tube over the medium and long term (Budgeted Allocation for Jal Jeevan Mission of ₹70,163 cr in Budget 24-25)," the brokerage said, adding, “We expect Revenue/EBITDA/Net Profit to grow at a CAGR of 24.9%/41.9%/78.9% between FY24-FY26E to Rs.4,208 cr/Rs.231 cr/Rs.141 cr respectively. At a CMP of ₹149, the stock trades at 29.6x/18.8x P/E multiple based on expected EPS of ₹5.0/7.9 for FY25E/FY26E, respectively." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hi-Tech share price target Regarding the suggestion to stock market investors regarding Hi-Tech Pipes' share price, SBI Securities said, “We have valued the business at a 24x P/E multiple based on its FY26E earnings and arrive at a target price of ₹190, thus providing an upside potential of 25.0%. We assign a BUY rating for the stock."