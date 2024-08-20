Hi-Tech Pipes stock extends bull run for 9th straight day, gains 5.5% on ₹105 crore order win

Hi-Tech Pipes' shares hit a record high of 192.8 following a 105 crore order for ERW steel pipes. The company plans to raise up to 600 crore via various securities and reported significant revenue and profit growth in Q1 FY25.

A Ksheerasagar
Published20 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger Hi-Tech Pipes stock soars 5.5% to new record high on <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>105 crore order win.
Multibagger Hi-Tech Pipes stock soars 5.5% to new record high on ₹105 crore order win.(Pixabay)

Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes, one of India’s leading steel processing companies, continued their bullish streak for the ninth consecutive trading session, climbing 5.5% in today’s intraday trade to reach a fresh all-time high of 192.8 per share. This surge follows the company’s announcement of securing an order worth 105 crore to supply ERW steel pipes.

The order was placed by key customers in the renewable energy sector, as revealed in the company’s exchange filing today. The company informed investors that these orders will be fulfilled over the next three months from its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Sanand Unit II Phase I.

The company highlighted that this new facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology and efficient production processes, is set to produce high-quality steel pipes that meet the rigorous standards of the renewable energy sector.

Also Read | Unicommerce eSolutions stock climbs another 16%, up 144% from its IPO price

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ajay Kumar Bansal, Chairman, Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd," “We are thrilled to be chosen as a preferred supplier of ERW steel pipes for such a pivotal sector. Our Sanand Unit represents a major investment in both our capabilities and our commitment to sustainability. These contracts not only demonstrate the confidence our clients place in us but also highlight our role in advancing renewable energy infrastructure.”

"The steel pipes will be utilized in various applications within the renewable energy sector, including wind farms, solar installations, and other green energy projects. Hi-Tech Pipes is dedicated to providing products that not only meet but exceed industry standards, ensuring durability and performance in the most demanding environments," he added.

Plans to raise 600 crore

On Monday, the company announced that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise up to 600 crore by issuing various types of securities. This capital could be raised through the issuance of equity shares or other equity-linked instruments, such as convertible preference shares, fully or partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures with warrants, or other eligible securities.

Also Read | LMEL: This small-cap stock turned ₹1 lakh into ₹85 lakh in just 4 years

The fundraising efforts may be conducted through several methods, including private placements, Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs), further public offerings, rights issues, or any other legally permissible avenues.

The proposal is contingent upon receiving the necessary approvals from shareholders, as well as statutory, regulatory, and other relevant authorities.

Posted robust numbers in Q1

The company posted a 35% jump in its revenue from operations, reaching 866.98 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to 642.16 crore in Q1 FY24. Its profit after tax (PAT) surged by 125% to 18.05 crore, up from 8.02 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total sales volumes rose by 45% YoY, with 1,22,155 tonnes sold in Q1 FY25, compared to 84,489 tonnes in Q1 FY24. The company's EBITDA experienced a notable increase of 101%, reaching 42.69 crore in Q1 FY25, up from 21.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Also Read | Dynamatic Tech: Multibagger stock slumps 26% in 3 months; is it a good time to buy?

The EBITDA per tonne improved by 31%, reaching 3,494 in Q1 FY25, compared to 2,508 in Q1 FY24.

The company attributed its strong performance in the June quarter to contributions from the recently commissioned Sanand Unit II Phase 1 plant and its focus on increasing the share of value-added products.

Also Read | EPL stock rockets 12% to 35-month high on strong Q1 results

Looking ahead, the company anticipates that the upcoming brownfield expansion in Sanand Unit II Phase 2, along with a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, will further enhance its production capabilities. These developments are expected to help the company meet the growing demand for its products and expand its market share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
62%

1 of 7Read Full Story
$31.83 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
$3.5 M

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹17.64 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
50,000

5 of 7Read Full Story
3

6 of 7Read Full Story
1.54%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsHi-Tech Pipes stock extends bull run for 9th straight day, gains 5.5% on ₹105 crore order win

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.85
11:37 AM | 20 AUG 2024
-1.1 (-0.71%)

Bank Of Baroda

252.95
11:37 AM | 20 AUG 2024
5.6 (2.26%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

348.75
11:37 AM | 20 AUG 2024
5.2 (1.51%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

330.00
11:37 AM | 20 AUG 2024
-5.1 (-1.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Allcargo Logistics

67.54
11:26 AM | 20 AUG 2024
6.02 (9.79%)

Angel Broking

2,545.90
11:26 AM | 20 AUG 2024
202.3 (8.63%)

KEI Industries

4,729.90
11:26 AM | 20 AUG 2024
362.4 (8.3%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

895.00
11:26 AM | 20 AUG 2024
64.3 (7.74%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,388.00584.00
    Chennai
    72,815.00163.00
    Delhi
    73,455.001,439.00
    Kolkata
    73,170.00448.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue