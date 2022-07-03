Hitting upper circuit since June this textile stock turns multibagger in 1 month

Share price history of Baroda Rayon Corporation Ltd

The shares of Baroda Rayon Corporation approached the upper circuit limit on 1st June 2022 from the level of ₹4.50 and on Friday the stock hit an upper circuit of ₹11.04 up by 4.94%. As per the data of BSE, the last quantity traded was 710 by volume. The stock has risen from ₹5.11 to the current level during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 116.05 per cent. The stock's multibagger return over the last year was 137.93 per cent, as the price rose from ₹4.64 to its current level of ₹11.04. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has generated a multibagger return of 137.93 per cent so far in 2022, and during the past six months, it has maintained this return at a consistent level. The stock has increased from a price of ₹5.36 on June 6, 2022, to its current price during the past month, representing a multibagger return of 105.97 per cent. Baroda Rayon is trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages at the level of ₹11.04, which is a new 52-week high for the price. The stock has increased by 15.60 per cent during the previous five trading days.