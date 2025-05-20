Subscribe

HLE Glascoat share price hits 20% upper circuit after net profit doubles in Q4, touches 3-month high

HLE Glascoat share price surged 20% on May 20, reaching 362 after a strong Q4FY25 report, showing a 113% YoY profit increase to 32 crore. Despite recent gains, shares are still down 76% from their peak in October 2021.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated20 May 2025, 10:46 AM IST
HLE Glascoat share price in focus on May 20: HLE Glascoat share price locked in a 20% upper circuit on Tuesday, May 20, hitting a 3-month high of 362 apiece, after investors cheered the company's strong March quarter (Q4FY25) performance.

The company, in its post-market announcement on Monday, reported a 113% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to 32 crore, while revenue from operations rose to 334 crore, up from 307 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from the Glass-Lined Equipment segment jumped 31.5% YoY, while the Filtration, Drying, and Other Equipment and Heat Transfer Equipment segments registered a degrowth of 5.3% and 9.2%, respectively.

On the operating front, EBITDA improved by 44% YoY to 52 crore, with margins expanding by 400 basis points to 16%. Its order book as of 31st March 2025 stood at 57,506.2 lakhs, providing good visibility for enhanced future performance. The company said it continues to receive inquiries for orders for all segments.

For the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), HLE Glascoat reported a consolidated revenue of 1,027.6 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 6.2%.

The company’s EBITDA stood at 140.9 crore, reflecting a 16.6% increase over the previous year, with the EBITDA margin at 13.7%. Profit after tax (PAT) came in at 61.77 crore, marking a strong 51.1% year-on-year growth, with a PAT margin of 6.0%.

Meanwhile, the board has proposed a dividend of 55% ( 1.10 per equity share) for FY2024-25.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Himanshu K. Patel, Managing Director, said, "We continued to reinforce our position as a trusted partner to India’s chemical and pharmaceutical industries, both of which are benefiting from structural tailwinds such as increased global outsourcing, supply chain diversification, and rising domestic demand."

"We also made significant strides on our strategic priorities. The inauguration of our state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in Anand, Gujarat, marks a key milestone in enhancing customer engagement, accelerating innovation, and deepening technical capabilities. Furthermore, our subsidiary Kinam commenced its first deliveries in the oil & gas sector, opening new avenues for growth," he further stated.

HLE Glascoat share price trend

After witnessing a steady downward trend, HLE Glascoat shares made a comeback in March with a 3% gain amid a broader recovery in the Indian stock market. The momentum extended into the following months, with the stock gaining another 9% in April and rising 33.31% so far in the current month.

Despite the strong rebound, HLE Glascoat's share price remains down by 76% from its all-time high of 1,510, recorded in October 2021.

The company is engaged in the specialized business of manufacturing chemical process equipment. Its key product segment is filtration and drying equipment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
