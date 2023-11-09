HMA Agro Industries declares 1:10 stock split after four months of share listing
HMA Agro shares listed on BSE and NSE on 4th July 2023 at around 6% premium
Stock split 2023: The board of directors of HMA Agro Industries Ltd has considered and approved stock split in 1:10 ratio. This means one HMA Agro share with a face value of ₹10 each will be subdivided into ten HMA Agro shares with face value of Re 1 per equity share. The company board approved stock split proposal while considering its un-audited financial results for July to September 2023 quarter. Interestingly, the company has announced stock split after listing four months of its listing. HMA Agro Industries shares listed on BSE and NSE on 4th July 2023.
