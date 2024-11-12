HMA Agro Industries share price hits 10% upper circuit after Q2 results 2024-25

  • Stock Market Today: HMA Agro Industries Ltd share price gained 10% in morning trades on Tuesday to hit upper price band. The company had announced its financial performance for quarter ending September 2024 after the market hours on Monday

Ujjval Jauhari
Published12 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Stock Market Today : HMA Agro Industries Ltd share price hits upper circuit
Stock Market Today : HMA Agro Industries Ltd share price hits upper circuit(Photo: Courtesy HMA Agro Industries Ltd website)

Stock Market Today: HMA Agro Industries Ltd share price gained 10% in morning trades on Tuesday post company announced its financial performance for quarter ending September 2024. With 10% gains the HMA Agro Industries share price was locked in the upper circuit in the morning trades.

HMA Agro Industries share price opened as 45.10 on the BSE on Tuesday, almost 9.5% higher than the previous close of 41.15. The HMA Agro Industries share price there after gained further more to intraday highs of 45.26 , marking gains of 10% , which also happens to be the upper price band or upper circuit limit for HMA Agro Industries share price.

(more to come)

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHMA Agro Industries share price hits 10% upper circuit after Q2 results 2024-25

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

257.80
09:45 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.9 (0.35%)

Tata Steel share price

145.90
09:45 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.95 (0.66%)

Tata Motors share price

800.60
09:45 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-4.15 (-0.52%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.05
09:45 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.6 (0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

648.60
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
24.7 (3.96%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,873.65
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
6.65 (0.36%)

Federal Bank share price

208.15
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.4 (0.19%)

Coforge share price

8,043.90
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.5 (-0.24%)
More from 52 Week High

Borosil Renewables share price

482.00
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-21.1 (-4.19%)

BLS International Services share price

403.75
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4.1%)

NMDC share price

223.45
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-9.5 (-4.08%)

Piramal Pharma share price

258.65
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-11 (-4.08%)
More from Top Losers

Jubilant Foodworks share price

638.85
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
37 (6.15%)

UPL share price

543.20
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
28.1 (5.46%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,366.00
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
65.45 (5.03%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,248.05
09:36 AM | 12 NOV 2024
59.3 (4.99%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.