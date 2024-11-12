HMA Agro Industries share price hits 10% upper circuit after Q2 results 2024-25

Stock Market Today: HMA Agro Industries Ltd share price gained 10% in morning trades on Tuesday post company announced its financial performance for quarter ending September 2024. With 10% gains the HMA Agro Industries share price was locked in the upper circuit in the morning trades.

HMA Agro Industries share price opened as ₹45.10 on the BSE on Tuesday, almost 9.5% higher than the previous close of ₹41.15. The HMA Agro Industries share price there after gained further more to intraday highs of ₹45.26 , marking gains of 10% , which also happens to be the upper price band or upper circuit limit for HMA Agro Industries share price.