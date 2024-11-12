Stock Market Today: HMA Agro Industries Ltd share price gained 10% in morning trades on Tuesday to hit upper price band. The company had announced its financial performance for quarter ending September 2024 after the market hours on Monday
HMA Agro Industries share price opened as ₹45.10 on the BSE on Tuesday, almost 9.5% higher than the previous close of ₹41.15. The HMA Agro Industries share price there after gained further more to intraday highs of ₹45.26 , marking gains of 10% , which also happens to be the upper price band or upper circuit limit for HMA Agro Industries share price.
