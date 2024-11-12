Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  HMA Agro Industries share price hits 10% upper circuit after Q2 results 2024-25
BREAKING NEWS

HMA Agro Industries share price hits 10% upper circuit after Q2 results 2024-25

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: HMA Agro Industries Ltd share price gained 10% in morning trades on Tuesday to hit upper price band. The company had announced its financial performance for quarter ending September 2024 after the market hours on Monday

Stock Market Today : HMA Agro Industries Ltd share price hits upper circuit

Stock Market Today: HMA Agro Industries Ltd share price gained 10% in morning trades on Tuesday post company announced its financial performance for quarter ending September 2024. With 10% gains the HMA Agro Industries share price was locked in the upper circuit in the morning trades.

HMA Agro Industries share price opened as 45.10 on the BSE on Tuesday, almost 9.5% higher than the previous close of 41.15. The HMA Agro Industries share price there after gained further more to intraday highs of 45.26 , marking gains of 10% , which also happens to be the upper price band or upper circuit limit for HMA Agro Industries share price.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
